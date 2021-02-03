See All Podiatrists in Salem, OR
Dr. John Callahan, DPM

Podiatry
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Dr. John Callahan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Salem Hospital and Santiam Hospital.

Dr. Callahan works at Santiam Foot Clinic in Salem, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Santiam Foot Clinic PC
    2235 Mission St SE Ste 150, Salem, OR 97302
  2. 2
    Salem Brain & Spine
    700 Bellevue St SE, Salem, OR 97301

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Salem Hospital
  Santiam Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 03, 2021
    How sweet they all were from the moment I entered the office. Diagnosis was spot on and thorough. I am looking forward to having healthier feet and a bigger smile.
    JoAnn Weiler — Feb 03, 2021
    About Dr. John Callahan, DPM

    Podiatry
    26 years of experience
    English
    1861496804
    Education & Certifications

    VA Medical Center San Francisco
    California College of Podiatric Medicine
    Fairleigh Dickinson University / School of Dentistry
