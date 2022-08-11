Overview

Dr. John Callaghan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Callaghan works at Academy Orthopaedic Group LLC in Wayne, NJ with other offices in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Fracture, Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Femur Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.