Dr. John Callaghan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Dr. John Callaghan, MD
Overview
Dr. John Callaghan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Dr. Callaghan works at
Locations
-
1
Academy Orthopaedic Group LLC504 Valley Rd Ste 201, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 446-7500
-
2
Computed Tomography At 111 Madison Ave111 Madison Ave Ste 408, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 446-7500
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Morristown Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Callaghan?
I had a very bad break after being thrown from a horse. It’s been 2 years. No pain. No arthritis. Skiing and riding again after 1 year He is a great surgeon and a great bedside manner. I highly recommend him. Academy Orthopedics Wayne
About Dr. John Callaghan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1275842288
Education & Certifications
- UT Southwestern Parkland Memorial Hospital
- Alfred I Dupont Hospital for Children ( Delaware)
- Seton Hall-Saint Joseph's Regional Medical Center
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- Washington University In Saint Louis
- Orthopedic Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Callaghan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Callaghan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Callaghan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Callaghan works at
Dr. Callaghan has seen patients for Hip Fracture, Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Femur Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Callaghan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Callaghan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Callaghan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Callaghan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Callaghan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.