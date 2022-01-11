Overview

Dr. John Caliendo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO HOMEOPATHIC MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center.



Dr. Caliendo works at Florida Health Care Plan Inc in Daytona Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Adjustment Disorder , Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Delusional Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.