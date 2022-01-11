Dr. John Caliendo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caliendo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Caliendo, MD
Overview
Dr. John Caliendo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO HOMEOPATHIC MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center.
Dr. Caliendo works at
Locations
Florida Health Care Plan Inc330 N Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions (386) 676-7175
Hospital Affiliations
- Halifax Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Welcoming, very personable, kind, frank, had completely reviewed my hospital record and was ready to work with me. Reviewed and adjusted my medication and made sure I had sufficient doses to cover my needs. Would definitely return.
About Dr. John Caliendo, MD
- Psychiatry
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1215097688
Education & Certifications
- CHICAGO HOMEOPATHIC MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caliendo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caliendo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caliendo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caliendo has seen patients for Adjustment Disorder , Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Delusional Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caliendo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Caliendo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caliendo.
