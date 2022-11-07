Dr. John Calcatera, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calcatera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Calcatera, DPM
Overview
Dr. John Calcatera, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Vestavia Hills, AL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT.
They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1009 Montgomery Hwy Ste 100, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216 Directions (205) 822-2116
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He has treated me for years. Wonderful. Professional thorough.
About Dr. John Calcatera, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1407822257
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Calcatera has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Calcatera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Calcatera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Calcatera has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Calcatera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Calcatera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calcatera.
