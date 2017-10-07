Dr. John Calaitges, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calaitges is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Calaitges, MD
Dr. John Calaitges, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center.
Vascular Associates PC800 POPLAR CHURCH RD, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Directions (717) 763-0510
Premier Vein Specialists LLC425 N 21st St Ste 102, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Directions (717) 412-7226
- Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Calaitges is an excellent surgeon. He is attentive and pleasant. I have been seeing him for a number of years now and had three surgeries done. Before he totally joined up with Holy Spirit, he was always there to see his patients however, since his affiliation with HS he is no longer there to see most patients. You will see his PA each time. I have not seen him in 3-4 years when I have gone for my appts. and I am looking for a new doctor who interacts with his patients.
- Vascular Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Robt Packer Hospital
- SUNY Upstate Med Univ
