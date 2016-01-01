Overview

Dr. John Cain Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System.



Dr. Cain Jr works at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Anxiety and Tobacco Use Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.