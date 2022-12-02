Dr. John Cage, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cage is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Cage, MD
Overview
Dr. John Cage, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gallatin, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Thomas West Hospital, Sumner Regional Medical Center and Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center.
Locations
Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Gallatin Saint Blaise110 Saint Blaise Rd, Gallatin, TN 37066 Directions (615) 329-5144
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Thomas West Hospital
- Sumner Regional Medical Center
- Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great visit! Staff is very efficient, caring and personable.
About Dr. John Cage, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cage has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cage accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cage has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cage has seen patients for Aortic Valve Regurgitation, Mitral Valve Stenosis and Mitral Valve Regurgitation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cage on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Cage. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cage.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cage, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cage appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.