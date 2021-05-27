Dr. John Cabrera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cabrera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Cabrera, MD
Overview
Dr. John Cabrera, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.
Locations
Arroyo Vista Family Health Foundation6000 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90042 Directions (323) 254-5291Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pm
Glendale Office222 W Eulalia St Ste 211, Glendale, CA 91204 Directions (818) 502-4567
Hospital Affiliations
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He’s a very kind, patient and compassionate doctor. He listens to your questions and concerns and is very thorough. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. John Cabrera, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- St Francis Hospital of Evanston
- Creighton University School of Medicine
