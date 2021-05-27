Overview

Dr. John Cabrera, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.



Dr. Cabrera works at Arroyo Vista Family Health Center - Figueroa in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.