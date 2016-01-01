Overview

Dr. John Byrnes, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Salisbury, NC. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.



Dr. Byrnes works at NHRMC Wound Care in Salisbury, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

