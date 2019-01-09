See All Allergists & Immunologists in Riverhead, NY
Dr. John Byrne, MD

Allergy & Immunology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Byrne, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from New York Medical College.

Dr. Byrne works at East End Allergy in Riverhead, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Rash and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    East End Allergy and Asthma Care PC
    1149 Old Country Rd Ste E1, Riverhead, NY 11901 (631) 591-2209

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sulfonamide Allergy Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 09, 2019
    Dr Byrne took time to try and find my problem he seems very caring and spent a good deal of time with me. His assistant, Shelia, is great to work with and schedule appointments with.
    MMm in NY, NY — Jan 09, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Byrne, MD
    About Dr. John Byrne, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1144227208
    Education & Certifications

    • Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
    • New England Deaconness Harvard
    • New York Medical College
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Byrne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Byrne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Byrne has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Byrne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Byrne has seen patients for Rash and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Byrne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Byrne. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Byrne.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Byrne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Byrne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

