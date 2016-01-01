Dr. John Byrn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Byrn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Byrn, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Byrn, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus and University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Michigan Medicine1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (734) 936-5738
- Mercy Health - Hackley Campus
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- General Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1174798235
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Byrn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Byrn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Byrn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Byrn works at
Dr. Byrn has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Byrn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Byrn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Byrn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Byrn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Byrn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.