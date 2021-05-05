Overview

Dr. John Byrd, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Byrd works at Champaign Dental Group in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Purpura and Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.