Dr. John Byrd, MD

Hematology
5 (15)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Byrd, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Dr. Byrd works at Champaign Dental Group in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Purpura and Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hoxworth Center
    3130 Highland Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45219
    Osu Medical Center
    320 W 10th Ave, Columbus, OH 43210
    University of Cincinnati Medical Center LLC
    234 Goodman St, Cincinnati, OH 45219
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Of Cincinnati Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Purpura
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Anemia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    May 05, 2021
    The day I found Dr. Bird was nothing short of divine intervention. I had been through a series of doctors who were confusing, uninterested or lacked knowledge. Though it took me 6-7 months to get an appointment, it was truly nothing short of miraculous. He is an expert in CLL, very personable, and truly caring. He monitored me for several years and when I had a scary medical condition, he and his team worked diligently. They were incredibly professional and helped heal me through this truly difficult time. I live 4 hours away from his office but I will follow Dr. Bird all over the earth to make sure he is my "forever" doctor for CLL! (5 stars are not enough for his rating.)
    About Dr. John Byrd, MD

    • Hematology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1770599664
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
    • Hematology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Byrd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Byrd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Byrd has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Byrd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Byrd has seen patients for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Purpura and Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Byrd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Byrd. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Byrd.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Byrd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Byrd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

