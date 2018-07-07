See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Nashville, TN
Dr. John Byrd, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.7 (33)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. John Byrd, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Saint Thomas Hospital for Specialty Surgery, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.

Dr. Byrd works at Nashville Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Nashville Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center
    2004 Hayes St Ste 700, Nashville, TN 37203 (615) 284-5800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Bioreference Laboratories Inc
    460 Great Circle Rd, Nashville, TN 37228 (615) 565-4000
    Nashville Sports Medicine
    2011 Church St Ste 100, Nashville, TN 37203

  Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
  Saint Thomas Hospital for Specialty Surgery
  Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
  Tristar Centennial Medical Center

Joint Pain
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jul 07, 2018
    I had hip surgery and can not recommend Dr Byrd highly enough
    Kg in Nashville , TN — Jul 07, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Orthopedic Surgery
    41 years of experience
    English
    1588701999
    Amer Sprts Inst
    University Of Louisville
    VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED
    University of Miami
    Dr. John Byrd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Byrd has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Byrd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Byrd works at Nashville Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center in Nashville, TN.

    Dr. Byrd has seen patients for Joint Pain, and more.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Byrd. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Byrd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Byrd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

