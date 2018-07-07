Dr. John Byrd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Byrd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Byrd, MD
Dr. John Byrd, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Saint Thomas Hospital for Specialty Surgery, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Nashville Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center2004 Hayes St Ste 700, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 284-5800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Bioreference Laboratories Inc460 Great Circle Rd, Nashville, TN 37228 Directions (615) 565-4000
Nashville Sports Medicine2011 Church St Ste 100, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Saint Thomas Hospital for Specialty Surgery
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
I had hip surgery and can not recommend Dr Byrd highly enough
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Amer Sprts Inst
- University Of Louisville
- VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED
- University of Miami
Dr. Byrd has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Byrd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Byrd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Byrd has seen patients for Joint Pain, and more.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Byrd. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Byrd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Byrd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.