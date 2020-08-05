See All General Surgeons in Bakersfield, CA
Dr. John Buxton, MD

General Surgery
3.9 (30)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Buxton, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, Kern Valley Healthcare District and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.

Dr. Buxton works at Tang Rodriguez Enriquez Kay in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.

Locations

    Donald C. Loos M.d. Inc.
    2521 G St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 327-2544

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
  • Kern Valley Healthcare District
  • Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Umbilical Hernia
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Umbilical Hernia
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

Treatment frequency



Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Aug 05, 2020
    I was recommended to Doctor Buxton for gallbladder removal due to gull stones. I was extremely Impressed by the staff and the cleanliness of the place. The Doctor made me feel comfortable and answered all of my questions before surgery. The surgery was a success with no after problems. Doctor Buxton has great bedside manners. I would definitely recommend him.
    Anna Heisinger — Aug 05, 2020
    About Dr. John Buxton, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 47 years of experience
    • English
    • 1134125206
    Education & Certifications

    • Polyclin Med Center
    • White Meml Med Center
    • Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Buxton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buxton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Buxton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Buxton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Buxton works at Tang Rodriguez Enriquez Kay in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Dr. Buxton’s profile.

    Dr. Buxton has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buxton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Buxton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buxton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buxton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buxton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

