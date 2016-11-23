Dr. Butler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Butler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Butler, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Draper, UT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital.
Dr. Butler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ear, Nose and Throat Center of Utah - Draper756 E 12200 S, Draper, UT 84020 Directions (801) 328-2522Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
-
2
Ear Nose and Throat Center of Utah Millcreek1255 E 3900 S Ste 301, Millcreek, UT 84124 Directions (801) 328-2522
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mark's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Butler?
He is great. Friendly and straightforward. You can tell he genuinely wants nothing but the best long-term health for his patients. And he has the intelligence and discipline to provide it.
About Dr. John Butler, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1598725350
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Butler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Butler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Butler works at
Dr. Butler has seen patients for Nosebleed and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Butler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Butler speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Butler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Butler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Butler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Butler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.