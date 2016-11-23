Overview

Dr. John Butler, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Draper, UT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital.



Dr. Butler works at Ear, Nose and Throat Center of Utah - Draper in Draper, UT with other offices in Millcreek, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Nosebleed and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.