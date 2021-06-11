Dr. John Butler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Butler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Butler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Butler, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Mayfield Heights, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Hillcrest Hospital and Lutheran Hospital.
Dr. Butler works at
Locations
Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital6780 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield Heights, OH 44124 Directions (833) 989-2044
Cleveland Surgical Associates Inc.6770 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield Heights, OH 44124 Directions (216) 636-5860
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Hillcrest Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Lutheran Preferred
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is an amazing dr. Would recommend him to anyone with back problems! He did a wonderful job on my husband's back surgery! Very kind and straightforward
About Dr. John Butler, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Butler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Butler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Butler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Butler has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Butler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Butler. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Butler.
