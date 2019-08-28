Dr. John Burzotta, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burzotta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Burzotta, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Burzotta, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Locations
National Foot Care2403 Jericho Tpke, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (516) 294-9540
National Foot Care2419 Jericho Tpke, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (516) 294-9540
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Burzotta has been my family's podiatrist for 12+ years. He explains all diagnosis to the patient's understanding, is caring, and professional at all times. It is easy to get follow up appointments as well as appointments for any new conditions. His staff is courteous and helpful.
About Dr. John Burzotta, DPM
- Podiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Burzotta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burzotta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burzotta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burzotta has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burzotta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Burzotta speaks Italian.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Burzotta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burzotta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burzotta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burzotta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.