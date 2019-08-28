See All Podiatrists in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. John Burzotta, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Burzotta, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Burzotta works at National Foot Care in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    National Foot Care
    2403 Jericho Tpke, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 294-9540
  2. 2
    National Foot Care
    2419 Jericho Tpke, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 294-9540

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. John Burzotta, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1417069634
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Burzotta, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burzotta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burzotta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burzotta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burzotta works at National Foot Care in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Burzotta’s profile.

    Dr. Burzotta has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burzotta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Burzotta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burzotta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burzotta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burzotta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

