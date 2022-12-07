Dr. John Burroughs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burroughs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Burroughs, MD
Dr. John Burroughs, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Springs Aesthetics300 Garden of the Gods Rd Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 473-8801
- Penrose Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
I went in for a chemical peel and usually when I have these they apply the peel and send me on my way, this time they applied the peel and gave me a facial afterwards! That has never happened an it was so refreshing. I know I was going to be a repeat customer and the initial consultation, Essa did my peel and she was absolutely divine, all the girls were great. Thank you everyone <3
About Dr. John Burroughs, MD
- Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1003866484
- Center for Facial Appearances with Richard L. Anderson, M.D.
- Ophthalmology
- Malcolm Grow Med Ctr Andrews AFB
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
- University of Texas
- Ophthalmology
