Overview

Dr. John Burroughs, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Burroughs works at Springs Aesthetics in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Blocked Tear Duct, Ectropion of Eyelid and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.