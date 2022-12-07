See All Ophthalmologists in Colorado Springs, CO
Dr. John Burroughs, MD

Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Dr. John Burroughs, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.

Dr. Burroughs works at Springs Aesthetics in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Blocked Tear Duct, Ectropion of Eyelid and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Springs Aesthetics
    300 Garden of the Gods Rd Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 473-8801

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Penrose Hospital
  • UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blocked Tear Duct
Ectropion of Eyelid
Eyelid Disorders
Treatment frequency



Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Principal Life
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 07, 2022
    I went in for a chemical peel and usually when I have these they apply the peel and send me on my way, this time they applied the peel and gave me a facial afterwards! That has never happened an it was so refreshing. I know I was going to be a repeat customer and the initial consultation, Essa did my peel and she was absolutely divine, all the girls were great. Thank you everyone <3
    Sharron Denice Allen — Dec 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Burroughs, MD
    About Dr. John Burroughs, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003866484
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Center for Facial Appearances with Richard L. Anderson, M.D.
    Residency
    • Ophthalmology
    Internship
    • Malcolm Grow Med Ctr Andrews AFB
    Medical Education
    • Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Burroughs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burroughs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burroughs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burroughs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burroughs works at Springs Aesthetics in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Dr. Burroughs’s profile.

    Dr. Burroughs has seen patients for Blocked Tear Duct, Ectropion of Eyelid and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burroughs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Burroughs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burroughs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burroughs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burroughs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

