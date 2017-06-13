Dr. John Burns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Burns, MD
Overview
Dr. John Burns, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.
Dr. Burns works at
Locations
Hand & Microsurgery Associates250 Blossom St Ste 210, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (713) 622-8382
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Benefit Management
- Benesight
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Boon-Chapman
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Humana
- MCM Maxcare
- Memorial Hermann Physician Network
- MultiPlan
- National Healthcare Alliance
- National Preferred Provider Network
- Principal Financial Group
- Texas True Choice
- Texas Workers' Compensation
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burns?
Dr Burns was absolutely wonderful! He was very knowledgeable and caring. My bandage needed to be changed and he had me in his office first thing to change it and told me to call him whenever i needed to talk to him. He did surgery on both hands and i will highly recommend him to anyone i know that is having hand issues
About Dr. John Burns, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 54 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
- 1861574147
Education & Certifications
- Christine M Kleinert Inst Hand/Microsurg
- Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Medicine
- University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Lamar University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burns has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burns accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burns has seen patients for Ganglion Cyst, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burns on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Burns speaks German and Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Burns. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burns.
