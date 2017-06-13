Overview

Dr. John Burns, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.



Dr. Burns works at Gastroenterology Consultants in Webster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ganglion Cyst, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.