Dr. John Burns, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
2.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Burns, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.

Dr. Burns works at Gastroenterology Consultants in Webster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ganglion Cyst, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hand & Microsurgery Associates
    250 Blossom St Ste 210, Webster, TX 77598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 622-8382

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  • University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ganglion Cyst
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Ganglion Cyst
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)

Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Bennett's Fracture Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Colles' Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dislocated Joint Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Extremity Nonunion Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Malunion of Fracture Chevron Icon
Neuritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Procedures Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis of Hand and Wrist Chevron Icon
Scaphoid Fractures Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Benefit Management
    • Benesight
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Boon-Chapman
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Humana
    • MCM Maxcare
    • Memorial Hermann Physician Network
    • MultiPlan
    • National Healthcare Alliance
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Texas True Choice
    • Texas Workers' Compensation
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    About Dr. John Burns, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 54 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1861574147
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Christine M Kleinert Inst Hand/Microsurg
    Residency
    • Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Medicine
    Internship
    • University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    Undergraduate School
    • Lamar University
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
