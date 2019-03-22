Overview

Dr. John Burkus, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital and Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside.



Dr. Burkus works at The Hughston Clinic, P.C. in Columbus, GA with other offices in Dothan, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.