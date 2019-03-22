Dr. John Burkus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burkus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Burkus, MD
Overview
Dr. John Burkus, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital and Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside.
Locations
-
1
Hughston Orthopedic Clinic6262 Veterans Pkwy, Columbus, GA 31909 Directions (706) 324-6661
-
2
Hughston Clinic - Dothan512 N Shady Ln, Dothan, AL 36303 Directions (334) 699-5747
Hospital Affiliations
- Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Nearly 3 years ago, Dr. Burkus accepted my 22 yo daughter as a patient. She had a laminectomy at another institution and suffered a devastating post op infection, epidural abscess and discitis. Her pain was unbearable. He did a spinal fusion on her and she slowly regained her life back, because he was willing to pick up someone else’s mess. He is more than capable, and he cares. I will forever be in his debt. So when I developed a problem, he is the one i wanted to see.
About Dr. John Burkus, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1083656839
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Yale University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burkus has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burkus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burkus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burkus speaks Spanish.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Burkus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burkus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burkus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burkus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.