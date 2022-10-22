Overview

Dr. John Burkhardt, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University of Louisville Sch of Med|University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's South Austin Medical Center and St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.



Dr. Burkhardt works at Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia - Bryan in Bryan, TX with other offices in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrophysiological Study, Heart Disease and Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.