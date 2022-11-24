See All Oncologists in Aurora, CO
Dr. John Burke, MD

Medical Oncology
5 (133)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Burke, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center, The Medical Center of Aurora, Littleton Adventist Hospital, Parker Adventist Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.

Dr. Burke works at Practice in Aurora, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Myeloma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Practice
    1700 S Potomac St, Aurora, CO 80012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0595
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Swedish Medical Center
  • The Medical Center of Aurora
  • Littleton Adventist Hospital
  • Parker Adventist Hospital
  • UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central

Search for conditions or procedures.
Myeloma
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Myeloma
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening

Treatment frequency



Myeloma Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Lymphoproliferative Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Clotting and Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Follicular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Hairy Cell Leukemia Chevron Icon
Iron Deficiency Anemia Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Monoclonal Gammopathy of Uncertain Significance Chevron Icon
Plasma Cell Disorders Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 133 ratings
    Patient Ratings (133)
    5 Star
    (123)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 24, 2022
    Dr. Burke is a wonderful physician - friendly, professional and caring. He's the top specialist for my type of cancer and I am lucky to have him!
    JHZ — Nov 24, 2022
    About Dr. John Burke, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801871215
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
    Residency
    • University Of California (San Francisco)
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Burke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burke has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burke has seen patients for Myeloma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    133 patients have reviewed Dr. Burke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

