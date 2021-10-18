Dr. John Burgess, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burgess is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Burgess, DPM
Overview
Dr. John Burgess, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center.
Locations
John F Burgess DPM1225 Westfield Ave Ste 2, Reno, NV 89509 Directions (775) 323-2544
Hospital Affiliations
- Renown Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Personable, knowledgeable, and a great office person too. Has resolved several problems. Dr. Burgess is my first choice in foot care.
About Dr. John Burgess, DPM
- Podiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burgess has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burgess accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burgess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burgess has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burgess on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Burgess speaks French.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Burgess. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burgess.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burgess, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burgess appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.