Dr. John Burgess, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Burgess works at John F Burgess DPM in Reno, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.