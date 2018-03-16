See All Urologists in Worthington, OH
Dr. John Burgers, MD

Urology
4.7 (30)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Burgers, MD is an Urology Specialist in Worthington, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Marion General Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Burgers works at Central Ohio Urology Group in Worthington, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cancer, Prostate Removal and Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Ohio Urology Group
    350 W Wilson Bridge Rd Ste 320, Worthington, OH 43085 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 396-2684

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Marion General Hospital
  • OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
  • Riverside Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Prostate Cancer
Prostate Removal
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Prostate Cancer
Prostate Removal
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)

Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Surgery, Robotic Assisted Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Nationwide
    • Ohio Health Choice
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 16, 2018
    My 3+ years experience with Dr. Burgers has been nothing short of excellent. I would recommend him to any and all. I am fortunate to be his patient! I pray he doesn't retire any time soon.
    Andrew McConnell in Hilliard, Ohio — Mar 16, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Burgers, MD
    About Dr. John Burgers, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982622353
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Johns Hosp
    Internship
    • The Johns Hopkins University
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Utah
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Burgers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burgers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burgers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burgers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burgers works at Central Ohio Urology Group in Worthington, OH. View the full address on Dr. Burgers’s profile.

    Dr. Burgers has seen patients for Prostate Cancer, Prostate Removal and Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burgers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Burgers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burgers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burgers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burgers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

