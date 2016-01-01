Overview

Dr. John Burger, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Smyrna, DE. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus.



Dr. Burger works at Bayhealth Orthopedics in Smyrna, DE with other offices in Dover, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.