Dr. John Burchfield II, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Dr. John Burchfield II, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

Dr. Burchfield II works at ProMedica Physicians Vision Associates in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Toledo
    3330 Meijer Dr, Toledo, OH 43617
(419) 578-2020

  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Glaucoma
Ocular Hypertension
Glaucoma Surgery
Glaucoma
Ocular Hypertension
Glaucoma Surgery

Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Scleral Reinforcement Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.7
    Jun 26, 2021
    I would recommend Dr. Burchfield to family and friends because of the service rendered. He is courteous and show concern for his patients. He explains conditions and info not understood by the patient.
    Sallye M Miyara — Jun 26, 2021
    About Dr. John Burchfield II, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1144292566
    • Washington University
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    Dr. John Burchfield II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burchfield II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burchfield II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burchfield II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burchfield II works at ProMedica Physicians Vision Associates in Toledo, OH. View the full address on Dr. Burchfield II’s profile.

    Dr. Burchfield II has seen patients for Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burchfield II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Burchfield II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burchfield II.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burchfield II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burchfield II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

