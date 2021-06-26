Dr. John Burchfield II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burchfield II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Burchfield II, MD
Overview
Dr. John Burchfield II, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Locations
Toledo3330 Meijer Dr, Toledo, OH 43617 Directions (419) 578-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend Dr. Burchfield to family and friends because of the service rendered. He is courteous and show concern for his patients. He explains conditions and info not understood by the patient.
About Dr. John Burchfield II, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1144292566
Education & Certifications
- Washington University
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
Dr. Burchfield II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burchfield II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burchfield II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burchfield II has seen patients for Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burchfield II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Burchfield II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burchfield II.
