Dr. John Bullmaster, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (10)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Dr. John Bullmaster, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miamisburg, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kettering Health Main Campus and Kettering Health Miamisburg.

Dr. Bullmaster works at Dr John R. Bullmaster, MD in Miamisburg, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1
    Dr John R. Bullmaster, MD
    4000 Miamisburg Centerville Rd Ste 435, Miamisburg, OH 45342
(937) 438-4861

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kettering Health Main Campus
  • Kettering Health Miamisburg

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Abscess Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Acute Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Distal Gastrointestinal Tract Cancers Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver) Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lobular Carcinoma in Situ (LCIS) Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Microscopic Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Traumatic Hernia Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Behavioral Health Network
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
    • Butler Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Flora Midwest (PPOM)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Health Net
    • Health Span
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual Medical
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Nationwide
    • Ohio Health Choice
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • Priority Health
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 30, 2020
    Had an Appendectomy from Dr Bullmaster back in 1990 My Appendix was ruptured for at least a week. He did an amazing job, thanks Doc
    James Todd Gilbert — Apr 30, 2020
    About Dr. John Bullmaster, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356327266
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wright State University
    Internship
    • MIAMI VALLEY HOSPITAL
    Medical Education
    • University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • The Ohio State University
