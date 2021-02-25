Overview

Dr. John Bullinga, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Atrial Flutter and Atrial Fibrillation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.