Dr. John Buckner III, MD
Overview
Dr. John Buckner III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South.
Locations
Hulston Cancer Center3850 S National Ave, Springfield, MO 65807 Directions (417) 269-5257
Hospital Affiliations
- Cox Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid of Missouri
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Buckner III, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tulane
- University of Oklahoma - Department of Surgery
- Oklahoma University Medical Center
- University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buckner III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buckner III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buckner III has seen patients for Excision of Breast Tumor, Mastectomy and Lumpectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buckner III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Buckner III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buckner III.
