Dr. John Buckner III, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Dr. John Buckner III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South.

Dr. Buckner III works at Hulston Cancer Center in Springfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Breast Tumor, Mastectomy and Lumpectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hulston Cancer Center
    3850 S National Ave, Springfield, MO 65807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 269-5257

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cox Medical Center South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid of Missouri
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. John Buckner III, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1497797625
    Education & Certifications

    • Tulane
    • University of Oklahoma - Department of Surgery
    • Oklahoma University Medical Center
    • University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Buckner III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buckner III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Buckner III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Buckner III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Buckner III works at Hulston Cancer Center in Springfield, MO. View the full address on Dr. Buckner III’s profile.

    Dr. Buckner III has seen patients for Excision of Breast Tumor, Mastectomy and Lumpectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buckner III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Buckner III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buckner III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buckner III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buckner III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

