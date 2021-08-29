Dr. Buckley Sr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Buckley Sr, MD
Overview
Dr. John Buckley Sr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 64 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and Surgical Hospital At Southwoods.
Locations
John J Buckley Sr MD935 Trailwood Dr Ste C, Youngstown, OH 44512 Directions (330) 758-8146
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
- Surgical Hospital At Southwoods
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Buckley delivered my three sons. He is the very best doctor I ever had. I moved in 2017 and really miss him. Excellent office staff also.
About Dr. John Buckley Sr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 64 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buckley Sr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buckley Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buckley Sr has seen patients for Perimenopause, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buckley Sr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Buckley Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buckley Sr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buckley Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buckley Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.