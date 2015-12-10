Dr. John Buchanan, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buchanan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Buchanan, DMD
Overview
Dr. John Buchanan, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Bowling Green, KY.
Dr. Buchanan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bluegrass Oral Health Center546 Park St, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 495-3456
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Buchanan?
He has always been a great dentist and sweet nice person as well I've been going to him since I was a kid and his assistant lisa she is awesome always held my hand bc she knew I was scared and love her to death best place ever
About Dr. John Buchanan, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1356469282
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buchanan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buchanan accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buchanan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buchanan works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Buchanan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buchanan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buchanan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buchanan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.