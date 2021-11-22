Dr. John Bucchieri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bucchieri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Bucchieri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Bucchieri, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mentor, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center.
Dr. Bucchieri works at
Locations
Lake Orthopaedic Associates, Inc9500 Mentor Ave, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 352-1711Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Lake Orthopaedic Associates, Inc36060 Euclid Ave, Willoughby, OH 44094 Directions (440) 942-1050
Hospital Affiliations
- TriPoint Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bucchieri is one of the most caring and best physicians I've ever had. He takes the time to talk to you and if needed explains any procedure he is going to do. He fixed my rotator cuff and in the same year also did my left reverse shoulder replacement.
About Dr. John Bucchieri, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1003923335
Education & Certifications
- ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bucchieri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bucchieri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bucchieri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bucchieri works at
Dr. Bucchieri has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bucchieri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Bucchieri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bucchieri.
