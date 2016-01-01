Dr. Brush Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Brush Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Brush Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
Cardiology Consultants Ltd844 Kempsville Rd Ste 204, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 261-0700
Sentara Cardiology Specialists713 Volvo Pkwy Ste 200, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 282-4150Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Sentara Cardiology Specialists1101 First Colonial Rd Ste 300, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 395-1760
Sentara Cardiology Specialists2075 Glenn Mitchell Dr Ste 400, Virginia Beach, VA 23456 Directions (757) 507-8900
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1689647166
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
