Overview

Dr. John Brusch, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHA Cambridge Hospital.



Dr. Brusch works at Tufts Children's Hospital in Boston, MA with other offices in Cambridge, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.