Dr. John Bruno II, MD is an Urology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Ums Lithotripsy Services of Danbury LLC51-53 Kenosia Ave, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 748-0330
Danbury Hospital24 Hospital Ave, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 748-0330
Orthopaedic & Specialty Surgery Center40 Old Ridgebury Rd, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 205-2840
Wcmg - Health Specialists of Southbury22 Old Waterbury Rd Ste 106, Southbury, CT 06488 Directions (203) 748-0330
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
I met Dr. Bruno 3 times. He was pleasant, professional and took his time explaining my issue. He spoke to me on the phone and it was if we were speaking in person . He took his time and with the phone conversation as if we were in his office.
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
