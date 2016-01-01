Overview

Dr. John Brozetti, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Johnstown, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Conemaugh Meyersdale Medical Center.



Dr. Brozetti works at Ophthalmic Associates PC in Johnstown, PA with other offices in Windber, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.