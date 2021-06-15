Dr. John Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Brown, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Brown, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.
Locations
John V Brown MD351 Hospital Rd Ste 507, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 642-1361
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brown did my surgery for ovarian cancer in 1999. He is skilled, compassionate and a wonderful doctor. He is the one you want.
About Dr. John Brown, MD
- Oncology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1659313633
Education & Certifications
- University of California-Los Angeles
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Ovarian Cancer and Vulvar Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
