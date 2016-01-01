Overview

Dr. John Brown, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital and Washington Saint Tammany Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Brown works at STEPG in Covington, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.