Dr. John Brown, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (179)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Dr. John Brown, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sun City West, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center and Wickenburg Community Hospital.

Dr. Brown works at Mark Campbell, MD in Sun City West, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Shoulder Replacement and All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mark Campbell, MD
    14520 W Granite Valley Dr # 210, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 974-2673

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
  • Wickenburg Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Shoulder Replacement
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 179 ratings
    Patient Ratings (179)
    5 Star
    (173)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 27, 2022
    He preformed a reverse shoulder on me. All is well but 11 months out it still hurts but not as much as before.
    About Dr. John Brown, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1306887088
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Maryland
    • Howard University College of Medicine
    • JAMES MADISON UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brown works at Mark Campbell, MD in Sun City West, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Brown’s profile.

    Dr. Brown has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Shoulder Replacement and All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    179 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

