Overview

Dr. John Brown, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Brown works at Children's Surgical Services in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.