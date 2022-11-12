Dr. John Brosious, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brosious is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Brosious, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Brosious, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University Medical Center and is affiliated with University Medical Center.
Locations
University of Nevada School of Medicine-division of Plastic Surgery1707 W Charleston Blvd Ste 190, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 384-6592
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went in for my gender surgery consultation and he was super nice staff was really nice . Very clean office high tech . He will be performing my bottom surgery soon and i am just super happy to have him as my doctor . He is someone who cares about his patents . He is available for all the questions you need . Don't be nervous make sure to ask everything .
About Dr. John Brosious, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University Medical Center
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brosious has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brosious accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brosious has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Brosious. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brosious.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brosious, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brosious appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.