Dr. John Brophy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brophy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Brophy, MD
Overview
Dr. John Brophy, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto, Methodist Olive Branch Hospital, Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Brophy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Semmes-Murphey Clinic6325 Humphreys Blvd, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 522-7700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Southaven Office391 Southcrest Cir Ste 205, Southaven, MS 38671 Directions (901) 522-7700Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Semmes Murphey Clinic2802 N Highland Ave Ste D, Jackson, TN 38305 Directions (901) 726-5300
-
4
Semmes-Murphey Clinic1325 Eastmoreland Ave Ste 580, Memphis, TN 38104 Directions (949) 852-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
- Methodist Olive Branch Hospital
- Methodist University Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brophy?
Yesterday I had neck surgery and today I able to sit here and write a review. Dr. Brophy and his staff are 1st class people!!! They treated me and my fiancé with the upmost respect. While I was in recovery Dr. Brophy explained to my fiancé exactly what he did and made it to where she understood it. Pre-op nurses and post-op nurses where so so good. Thank all of y’all for the best a patient could ask for. I would definitely recommend Dr. Brophy!!! Oh and I’m a workman’s comp patient too!!!
About Dr. John Brophy, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1013930296
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- Fitzsimons Army Medical Center
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- West Point Military Academy
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brophy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brophy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brophy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brophy works at
Dr. Brophy has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brophy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Brophy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brophy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brophy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brophy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.