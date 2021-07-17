Overview

Dr. John Brophy, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto, Methodist Olive Branch Hospital, Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Brophy works at Semmes-Murphey Clinic Memphis in Memphis, TN with other offices in Southaven, MS and Jackson, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.