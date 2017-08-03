Overview

Dr. John Brock, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Brock works at Mountain State Oral and Facial Surgery in Huntington, WV with other offices in Ashland, KY, Beckley, WV, Charleston, WV, Parkersburg, WV and Vinton, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.