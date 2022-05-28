Dr. John Broadnax, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Broadnax is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Broadnax, MD
Dr. John Broadnax, MD is a Registered Nurse in Lewisville, TX. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Medical City Lewisville.
Dr. Broadnax works at
Advanced Pain Institute of Texas500 W Main St Ste 230, Lewisville, TX 75057 Directions (469) 898-8479
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Medical City Lewisville
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- English, Spanish
- 1457409104
- BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
- Harvard Medical School at Brigham and Womenâ€™s Hospital in Boston
- Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
Dr. Broadnax has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Broadnax accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Broadnax using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Broadnax has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Broadnax speaks Spanish.
203 patients have reviewed Dr. Broadnax. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Broadnax.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Broadnax, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Broadnax appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.