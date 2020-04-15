Overview

Dr. John Brizzolara, MD is an Urology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Washington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Brizzolara works at Arkansas Urology PA in Little Rock, AR with other offices in Fayetteville, AR and Eureka Springs, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.