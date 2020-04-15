Dr. John Brizzolara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brizzolara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Brizzolara, MD
Dr. John Brizzolara, MD is an Urology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Washington Regional Medical Center.
S.e.g. Anesthesia Inc.1300 Centerview Dr, Little Rock, AR 72211 Directions (501) 219-8900
Washington Regional Medical Center3215 N Northhills Blvd, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 404-1100
- 3 146 Passion Play Rd, Eureka Springs, AR 72632 Directions (479) 253-9746
Wr. Ozark Urology3 E Appleby Rd Ste 201, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 404-1100
- Washington Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr.Brizzolara is a very kind, caring and competent doctor. He listens to his patients and and answers your questions honestly. I highly recommend him.
- Urology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Urology
Dr. Brizzolara has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brizzolara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brizzolara has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brizzolara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Brizzolara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brizzolara.
