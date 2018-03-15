Dr. John Britton Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Britton Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Britton Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Britton Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Mount Pleasant Hospital, Roper Hospital and Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely.
Dr. Britton Jr works at
Locations
Lowcountry Ambulatory Center LLC641 SAINT ANDREWS BLVD, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions (843) 766-3399
Roper Hospital316 Calhoun St, Charleston, SC 29401 Directions (843) 766-9747MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital2095 Henry Tecklenburg Dr, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (843) 766-9747
East Cooper Medical Center2000 Hospital Dr, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 766-9747
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
- Mount Pleasant Hospital
- Roper Hospital
- Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been using Dr. Britton as my Urology doctor for about 4 years. He is professional and a no nonsense kind of guy. I like that. He is quite competent and respected by his peers. He spent a great deal of time and effort on getting the best diagnosis and treatment plan for my prostate cancer.
About Dr. John Britton Jr, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1356394126
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Britton Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Britton Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Britton Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Britton Jr works at
Dr. Britton Jr has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Britton Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Britton Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Britton Jr.
