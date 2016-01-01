Dr. John Britto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Britto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Britto, MD
Overview
Dr. John Britto, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Whittier, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with PIH Health Whittier Hospital.
Dr. Britto works at
Locations
-
1
Rheumatology Wells Medical Office Building12462 Putnam St Ste 501, Whittier, CA 90602 Directions (562) 789-5439
-
2
J Anthony Britto MD Inc7957 Painter Ave Ste 202, Whittier, CA 90602 Directions (562) 945-2618
-
3
Pih Health Hospital Whittier12401 Washington Blvd, Whittier, CA 90602 Directions (562) 698-0811Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Whittier Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Britto, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1811049893
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Britto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Britto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Britto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Britto speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Britto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Britto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Britto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Britto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.