Dr. Brittis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Brittis, MD
Overview
Dr. John Brittis, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bluffton, SC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaufort Memorial Hospital and Hilton Head Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Brittis works at
Locations
Arthritis Treatment Center of the Lowcountry23 Plantation Park Dr Ste 101, Bluffton, SC 29910 Directions (843) 815-6555
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaufort Memorial Hospital
- Hilton Head Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Rarely a wait, listens well, concerned, not rushed.
About Dr. John Brittis, MD
- Rheumatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brittis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brittis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brittis works at
Dr. Brittis has seen patients for Arthritis, Gout and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brittis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Brittis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brittis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brittis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brittis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.