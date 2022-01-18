Overview

Dr. John Brinkman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Middleburg, FL. They graduated from University Of Nebraska and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital.



Dr. Brinkman works at North Florida Surgeons in Middleburg, FL with other offices in Orange Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Incisional Hernia and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.