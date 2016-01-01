See All Family Doctors in Bothell, WA
Dr. John Brinjak, DO

Family Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. John Brinjak, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bothell, WA. 

Dr. Brinjak works at D H Anderson DO in Bothell, WA with other offices in Fairfax, VA and Renton, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    D H Anderson DO
    10414 Beardslee Blvd, Bothell, WA 98011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 486-0658
  2. 2
    Laboratory Corporation of America
    3650 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 400, Fairfax, VA 22033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 391-2020
  3. 3
    Healthpoint Mobile Dental
    955 Powell Ave Sw, Renton, WA 98057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 486-0658

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. John Brinjak, DO

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1699335851
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. John Brinjak, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brinjak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Brinjak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Brinjak has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brinjak.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brinjak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brinjak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

